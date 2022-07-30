Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.
Perez made a quick return from surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb, and he was able to make a big impact in his first game back. He hit .254 with an .875 OPS in 19 games in June prior to undergoing the procedure, so he had some momentum that he'll look to recapture. The catcher owns a .211/.254/.436 slash line this season while adding 12 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple through 58 contests. After serving as the designated hitter Friday, Perez will be behind the dish and batting third Saturday.
