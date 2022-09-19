Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Perez has enjoyed a fruitful September with three homers, eight RBI and five multi-hit efforts in 15 contests. The catcher went yard off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning for the Royals' last run in Sunday's blowout loss. Perez has 22 homers, 71 RBI, 43 runs scored, 18 doubles and a triple while slashing .249/.285/.464 through 103 contests. He reached the 100-hit mark for the eighth time in nine years, with the lone exception being the shortened 2020 campaign.