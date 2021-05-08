site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: Knocks four hits
RotoWire Staff
Perez went 4-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.
Perez accounted for half of the Royals' hits Friday and the team couldn't manage to bring a run home. The 30-year-old catcher improved his season slash line to .293/.331/.528 with 15 extra-base hits.
