Perez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Perez got the scoring started with his first-inning blast and added a tying run on his sac fly in the ninth. The catcher has been all-or-nothing lately with three multi-hit efforts and three 0-fers in his last six games. Overall, he's at a .251/.295/.437 slash line with 19 homers, 53 RBI, 46 runs scored and 19 doubles through 107 contests this season.