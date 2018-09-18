Royals' Salvador Perez: Late scratch Tuesday

Perez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup for an undisclosed reason, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear at this point if Perez is dealing with an injury issue or if something else cropped up prior to the game. Meibrys Viloria will step in at catcher for the Royals, batting eighth.

