Perez was removed from Sunday's game against Rays in the second inning with left hamstring discomfort, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez went from first to home on an MJ Melendez double in the first inning, and it would seem he injured himself in the process. The veteran backstop will undergo testing to determine the full extent of the injury. Perez has been with Kansas City his entire career and remains under contract for two more years. Royals GM J.J. Picollo told Anne Rogers of MLB.com last month that he had "no intention" of trading Perez at this year's deadline.