The Royals' training staff described the night-shortening incident for Perez (head) on Wednesday as a "non-concussive event," Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez went 1-for-2 with a double and a run before taking a foul ball to the facemask and exiting Wednesday's game in New York. The training staff elaborated that his chin absorbed most of the impact. Assuming Perez did avoid a concussion, he should avoid a trip to the injured list, but it remains unclear when he'll be back in the Royals' lineup.