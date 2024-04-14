Perez was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets with left groin and hip injuries, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez started at catcher Sunday and went 1-for-2 with a double before being lifted from the contest after a collision at home plate. The specifics of the injury are unclear, so the 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the White Sox.