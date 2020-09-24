Perez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Perez launched a two-run shot in the first and a three-run bomb in the third inning, and he also added a double in the fifth -- all of them against Carlos Martinez. It was a vintage performance for the Venezuelan backstop, who has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the league of late -- he has hit safely in 10 of the Royals' last 11 games while posting seven multi-hit performances and a .446 average during that span.