Royals' Salvador Perez: Not catching Thursday

Perez will bat third as the Royals' designated hitter in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Perez had tentatively been in line to work behind the plate Thursday for the first time this spring, but manager Mike Matheny ultimately chose to give the backstop another day off of catching after undergoing a dental procedure earlier this week, per Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. The 29-year-old should be ready to make a start at catcher at some point in the next few days.