Perez (blurred vision) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Perez will sit out both games of the twin bill as he continues to deal with blurred vision stemming from Monday's contest. The 30-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any additional contests. Meibrys Viloria will start behind the plate for Wednesday's nightcap.