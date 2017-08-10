Royals' Salvador Perez: Plays catch Thursday
Perez (intercostal) played catch on the field Thursday for the first time since landing on the DL, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez continues to steadily work his way back from an intercostal strain, and Thursday marked another important step in his recovery. He'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities in the coming weeks as he keeps his eyes set on a return to action sometime during the second half of August. While he remains on the shelf, Drew Butera will continue to serve as the Royals' primary backstop.
