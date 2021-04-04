Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.
Perez got the Royals on the board with his big fly in the sixth inning, which was all the scoring they mustered against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. The 30-year-old Perez had been mostly quiet while the Royals racked up 25 runs over their first two games. The catcher has collected four runs and two RBI in three games, and he figures to see most of the work behind the dish after signing a four-year, $82 million contract extension on March 21.
