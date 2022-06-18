Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Perez opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, then went yard in the third. With six multi-hit efforts in his last 13 games, the catcher has worked his way out of a slump that weighed him down in late May. He's gone 16-for-51 (.314) in that span. Perez is up to 10 homers, 32 RBI, 24 runs scored, 13 doubles and a .214/.253/.429 slash line across 53 contests overall.