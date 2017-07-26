Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed as precaution Tuesday

Perez exited Tuesday's game early with right side rib tightness.

The Royals are saying that Perez's removal was simply precautionary and that he's a day-to-day case. It doesn't sound like the star catcher will miss much time, but Drew Butera will fill in behind the plate in the mean time.

