Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed as precaution Tuesday
Perez exited Tuesday's game early with right side rib tightness.
The Royals are saying that Perez's removal was simply precautionary and that he's a day-to-day case. It doesn't sound like the star catcher will miss much time, but Drew Butera will fill in behind the plate in the mean time.
