Royals' Salvador Perez: Restriction free
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Perez (elbow) enters spring training without any restrictions, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Matheny noted that the backstop will meet with a doctor Thursday just to confirm that he's made a full recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March, but all signs point to Perez being available for Cactus League action. Given that he's returning from a major injury, Perez's workload will likely be lighter compared to previous springs, but once the season gets underway, he projects to handle one of the heftier workloads among all catchers. During his last full season in 2018, Perez played in 129 games and slashed .235/.274/.439 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI across 544 plate appearances.
