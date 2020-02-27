Royals' Salvador Perez: Returning to catcher Friday

Perez is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut behind the plate Friday against the Giants, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Perez will make his highly anticipated spring debut Friday after having missed the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last March. The Royals expect the 29-year-old backstop to handle a normal workload behind the plate, although the club has admitted that he could receive a few more scheduled days off to serve as their designated hitter. Perez finished the 2018 season hitting .235/.274/.439 with 27 home runs, 80 RBI and 52 runs scored and will be returning to the middle of Kansas City's lineup with high expectations for his ninth big-league season with the club.