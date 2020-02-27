Royals' Salvador Perez: Returning to catcher Friday
Perez is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut behind the plate Friday against the Giants, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Perez will make his highly anticipated spring debut Friday after having missed the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last March. The Royals expect the 29-year-old backstop to handle a normal workload behind the plate, although the club has admitted that he could receive a few more scheduled days off to serve as their designated hitter. Perez finished the 2018 season hitting .235/.274/.439 with 27 home runs, 80 RBI and 52 runs scored and will be returning to the middle of Kansas City's lineup with high expectations for his ninth big-league season with the club.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Not catching Thursday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Slated to catch Thursday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't catch early in spring•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Restriction free•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Recovery remains on track•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Could be option at first base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...