Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns from DL on Tuesday

Perez (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

After he logged consecutive rehab games behind the plate, the Royals deemed Perez healthy enough to return from the disabled list. He may be eased back into action given the nature of his injury, but he will likely take on his normal heavy workload relatively soon. To make room for him on the active roster, Cameron Gallagher was sent back to the minors.

