Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns to action Friday
Perez (ribs) is back in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
As expected, the backstop will return to action Friday after being removed prematurely Tuesday night and sitting out of Wednesday's contest. Perez will slot back in behind the dish and bat fifth against Boston starter Rick Porcello for the series opener.
