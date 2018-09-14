Royals' Salvador Perez: Smacks 25th homer

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Twins.

Perez took Alan Busenitz deep in the sixth inning to record his 25th home run of the season. He's now hit four home runs in his past 10 games and is on pace to surpass his 27 long balls from the 2017 season. While his batting average and on-base percentage are poor, Perez has produced strong counting stats relative to others eligible at catcher.

