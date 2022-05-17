Perez is starting at designated hitter Tuesday, batting third in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.
Perez won't be behind the plate but he'll still be in the lineup for an 11th consecutive contest. His bat has heated up recently, producing 12 hits including five extra-base ones while also adding seven RBI and four runs over 43 at-bats in his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Resting Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Snaps power drought•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Collects four hits in twin bill•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Stuck in slump•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Serving as DH on Sunday•