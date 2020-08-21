site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: Still sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Perez (eye) remains sidelined for Friday's game against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Perez has been dealing with blurred vision all week, appearing in just one game. It's not clear when he's expected to return to action. Cam Gallagher will be the catcher in his absence.
