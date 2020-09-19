Perez went 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Perez was directly involved in all of the Royals' runs. He supplied a two-run double in the first inning and recorded his first steal of the year before scoring on an error. In the third, he knocked in Adalberto Mondesi with a single for the Royals' fourth run. Perez added a solo shot in the ninth for good measure. The catcher has multiple hits in each of his last six games, going 15-for-26 (.577) with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in that span.