Perez (thumb) will undergo surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb and was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Perez will be out for an extended period of time following his operation, but the Royals expect him to return at some point this season. He suffered the injury in Tuesday's victory over the Angels, aggravating the same thumb he hurt earlier this season. MJ Melendez will take over as the primary option behind the plate, backed up by Cam Gallagher, while Edward Olivares (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. With the Royals out of playoff contention, the team will likely work Perez back slowly to avoid any sort of setback.