Royals' Salvador Perez: Taking it slow in spring

Manager Ned Yost said Saturday that Perez will be eased into spring action and may be used primarily as a designated hitter for the first couple of weeks before receiving starts at catcher, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Since hitting the majors in 2011, Perez has consistently shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all catchers, so it makes sense for the Royals to limit his reps behind the dish in mostly meaningless exhibition contests. Perez will still be able to get plenty of at-bats during Cactus League play as a DH and shouldn't have trouble settling into a rhythm at the plate once Opening Day arrives.