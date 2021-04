Perez went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Perez opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning. He added an RBI double in the seventh and scored on Carlos Santana's two-run blast. Perez swung a hot bat against the Angels, going 8-for-12 with four RBI and three runs scored in the three-game series. He's slashing .333/.395/.641 with three homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored across 43 plate appearances this season.