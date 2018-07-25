Royals' Salvador Perez: Three-hit day Tuesday

Perez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Perez singled home a run in the third, then provided a solo shot in the fifth inning and a double in the eighth. The .227/.264/.414 slash line isn't quite up to par with what the 28-year-old has typically produced, but he's managed to still be a valuable contributor with 15 homers and 47 RBI.