Royals' Salvador Perez: Throws from 45 feet

Perez (elbow) threw from 45 feet Monday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez has been out all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He won't play at any point this year, but the fact that he's throwing nearly eight months before the start of the 2020 campaign is a good sign for his availability for next year's Opening Day.

