Perez went 2-for-3 with two solo homers and a walk in a 4-3 win Tuesday over Minnesota.

Perez homered in the fourth off starter Chris Archer and in the sixth off reliever Tyler Duffey. After going hitless in his first three games, the seven-time All-Star has four multi-hit games and two multi-homer games in his last six, slashing .348/.400/.913 in that span. He served as the designated hitter for the second time this season as an eye injury has limited his ability to catch.