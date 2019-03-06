Royals' Salvador Perez: Undergoes successful surgery
Perez underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
Perez's procedure went as expected, and the Royals' official statement confirmed that the backstop will sit out the entirety of the 2019 season. Cameron Gallagher is expected to handle the majority of the catching duties unless the team brings in an external option prior to Opening Day.
