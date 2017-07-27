Royals' Salvador Perez: Will return to lineup Friday
Manager Ned Yost reaffirmed Wednesday that Perez's rib tightness is "nothing major", adding that the catcher is feeling "much better" and will return to the lineup Friday against Boston, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning after experiencing tightness following an at-bat. He was not in the lineup Wednesday, but Yost said that was only precautionary. Cam Gallagher was brought up from Triple-A Omaha to replace Perez on Wednesday, but the former is likely headed back before Friday's game.
