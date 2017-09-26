Royals' Salvador Perez: Will sit out Wednesday

Perez is expected to sit out Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

With the Royals out of playoff contention, manager Ned Yost will reward some of his regular starters with a day off in the final week. Perez, who has a healthy .269/.298/.498 with 27 homers in 127 games this season, is expected to play in all of the Royals' games following Wednesday's breather.