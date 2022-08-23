Barlow allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Monday's win over the White Sox. He struck out one and earned a save.

Jose Abreu punched a leadoff single to begin the ninth inning but Barlow quickly worked through it to finish off the victory. He's now converted 20 of his 23 save chances this season, including all four opportunities this month. The 29-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 2.15 with a 59:15 K:BB through 53 appearances. Barlow has given up just one run across 11 innings in August.