Zobac (knee) has given up seven earned runs on 13 hits and no walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings in his two starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 13.

Zobac was on Northwest Arkansas' IL for nearly two months before he slotted back into the rotation a couple weeks ago after he wrapped up a three-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Over four outings at Double-A this season, Zobac owns a 9.42 ERA and 2.20 WHIP in 14.1 innings, but his 19:5 K:BB suggests that he's pitched better than hiS ERA would indicate.

