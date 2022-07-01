Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup against the Tigers on Friday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Dave Holtzman of Bally Sports Kansas City notes that, per Sportradar, Pasquantino will become the first Royals player to bat cleanup within his first three starts since Joe Vitiello in 1995. Pasquantino is hitless through his first two big-league games (0-for-5), but he showed off his eye at the plate and patience with a couple walks Wednesday. He slugged .576 with Triple-A Omaha prior to his call-up.