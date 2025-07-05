Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pasquantino set the tone with a three-run homer in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second and a two-run blast in the fourth. He's been steady at the plate lately, going 16-for-57 (.281) with four homers, three doubles and 16 RBI over his last 15 games. The first baseman is up to 14 homers on the year, and he's added 55 RBI, 36 runs scored, one stolen base and a .271/.333/.431 slash line through 88 contests.