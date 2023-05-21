Pasquantino is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the White Sox.
Pasquantino will get a breather as he continues to struggle at the plate, batting just .088 with a homer and two RBI with five strikeouts over his last 34 at-bats in nine games since May 11. Bobby Witt will start at designated hitter while Matt Duffy enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth in the series finale with Chicago.
