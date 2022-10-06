Pasquantino went 2-for-4 a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Guardians.
The rookie capped off a solid start to his career with a two-hit effort, including a solo home run in the first inning. The homer, his 10th of the season comes as he is on fire at the dish. Over his last 19 games dating back to Sept. 14, Pasquantino is batting .408 (29-for-71) with two home runs and a 6:11 K:BB, demonstrating his hitting ability as well as his plate discipline.
