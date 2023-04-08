Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Pasquantino put the Royals ahead for good when he took Giants starter Alex Cobb deep in the fourth inning. The Royals' offense has been anything but consistent so far, and Pasquantino has struggled, hitting .208 (5-for-24) with three RBI and two runs scored, though he also has a 5:4 BB:K. While it's not an ideal start to the campaign, no one else has stepped up to challenge the young first baseman for playing time yet, so he should continue to play regularly.