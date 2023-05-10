Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Pasquantino drilled a slider 430 feet to open the scoring. The first baseman singled home Bobby Witt in the sixth inning to get Kansas City within a run. But that was all the scoring the Royals could muster. Pasquantino hit 10 homers in 258 at bats last season. He already has seven in 136 at bats in 2023. The 25-year-old has a .905 OPS.