Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Pasquantino helped knock Yu Darvish out of the game with a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The first baseman has delivered some power to the Royals lineup. He has eight homers in 193 plate appearances after posting 10 big flies in 298 plate appearances last season. Pasquantino has been excellent in multiple categories with 21 runs and 21 RBI this season.
