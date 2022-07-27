Pasquantino is dealing with thumb discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino won't start Wednesday and can be considered day-to-day going forward. Manager Mike Matheny said the first baseman felt the discomfort on a swing Tuesday, but he is already feeling better, so this seems like a precautionary absence. The Royals open a four-game road series versus the Yankees on Thursday.

