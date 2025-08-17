Pasquantino's early exit from Saturday's game against the White Sox was due to a heat-related illness.

Pasquantino was pulled from the game following his first-inning at-bat, which ended with a strikeout. Though being removed from a game early is very rarely a positive occurrence, the reason for his exit gives reason to hope that he's not dealing with anything serious. It's unclear if Pasquantino will be able to return to the lineup Sunday for the series finale, however.