Pasquantino has gone 4-for-17 across four games for Italy at the World Baseball Classic.

Those are just fine numbers for Pasquantino, who is projected to be the Royals' primary first baseman this season. The 25-year-old was a bit better in four Cactus League games before leaving for the WBC, going 4-for-9 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks. Overall, there's nothing to discourage fantasy managers from selecting Pasquantino in the later rounds of drafts after he slashed .295/.383/.450 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored across 72 games as a rookie a year ago.