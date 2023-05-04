Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in a 6-0 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Pasquantino got the scoring started for Kansas City with a solo homer to right field in the fourth inning, and he added an RBI double in each of the sixth and seventh frames. It was the second three-hit performance for Pasquantino over his past three games, and Wednesday also marked the first time this season the slugger has racked up three extra-base hits in a single contest. Pasquantino has seen his season average jump from .260 to .292 in the three-game stretch, and he's slugged six homers while knocking in 14 runs on the campaign.