Pasquantino was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Pasquantino earned the weekly award with force, going 11-for-23 with four home runs, 11 RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and a triple in six games versus Triple-A Louisville. He had been scuffling a bit in the batting average department, but a two-week surge has him up to a robust .303/.396/.667 slash line with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases in 46 games with Triple-A Omaha this season, his first year at the highest minor-level.