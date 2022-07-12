Pasquantino went 4-for-7 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks as the Royals swept Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Pasquantino delivered a solo home run and an RBI single in the matinee, giving the Royals enough for a 3-1 win. He reached base four additional times in the nightcap, though he wasn't directly involved in any run production in that contest. These were the first baseman's first two multi-hit games in his big-league career. He boosted his slash line to .213/.362/.362 with two homers, three RBI, five runs scored and a double through 58 plate appearances across 14 games overall. He's often hit between fourth and sixth in the order -- though he batted third in Monday's second game -- and he should continue to see steady playing time as he adjusts to major-league pitching.