Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Pasquantino did his part out of the cleanup spot, but Nos. 5 and 6 hitters Edward Olivares and Michael Massey went a combined 0-for-8 with one walk. This was Pasquantino's third multi-hit effort in his last five games -- he's one of the Royals' few batters who seems to be turning things around. For the season, he's slashing .289/.400/.500 with a home run, three RBI, five doubles and four runs scored through 12 contests.