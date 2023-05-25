Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

Pasquantino had gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort entering Wednesday, a span in which he hit an awful .095 (4-for-42) with two home runs and a 3:9 BB:K. In terms of breaking out of a slump, Wednesday was a solid first step for Pasquantino, who was one of the Royals' most consistent hitters early in the season. He's still slashing .262/.347/.481 with nine homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and 14 doubles through 50 contests.