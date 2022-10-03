Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians.

Over his last 14 games, Pasquantino has produced eight multi-hit efforts while going hitless only once. He hadn't driven in a run for five games prior to Sunday. The rookie first baseman's impressive surge of late has lifted his season slash line to .291/.381/.441 with nine home runs, 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and 10 doubles through 286 plate appearances. He'll look to keep up the hot hitting with three more games against Cleveland to end the campaign.